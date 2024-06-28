© 2024 88.9 KETR
Hunting optics

Published June 28, 2024 at 9:12 PM CDT
Joe Cunningham (pictured) speaks with Luke this week about hunting optics
Luke Clayton
Joe Cunningham (pictured) speaks with Luke this week about hunting optics

Earlier this week, Luke traveled down to Crockett, Texas and visited with the folks at Stealth Vision (www.stealthvision.com). This company, owned by noted eye surgeon and well-traveled big game hunter Dr. John McCall, makes some of the finest hunting optics available. Mr. Joe Cunningham spent time with Luke mounting and shooting in one of the Stealth Vision scopes on Luke's new CVA Cascade rifle chambered in 6.5 PCR. Luke was amazed at the accuracy provided by his new rifle/scope combination and shot at the longest distance of his life, out to 1,200 yards. Precision shooting at various yardages was as simple as knowing the range and dialing it in. This was a very fun and educational day for Luke. Click and listen to Luke and Joe Cunningham talk about long range rifle shooting in today's show.

