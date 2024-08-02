© 2024 88.9 KETR
News
Outdoors with Luke Clayton

Touring Wind Point Park

Published August 2, 2024 at 8:40 PM CDT
Luke Clayton
Wind Point Park manager Ryan Fergus joins Luke this week

Luke found a new fishing, camping and all around great outdoor destination this week, Wind Point Park (www.windpointparktx.com) on Lake Tawakoni.

The 200 acre park is situated on what might be the best point for catching catfish on the lake. A long fishing pier is built out at the end of the point giving great access to both shallow and deeper water. The park is kept sparkling clean and offers both overnight and long term RV spaces, very nice cabins, both large and smaller. With a boat dock and covered boat storage facility, the park has everything for the boater/fisherman.

Luke counted in excess of 50 whitetail deer while at the park, click and listen to Ryan Fergus (the head honcho and manager at the park) and Luke visit this week. Check out Luke's podcast "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends" wherever podcasts are found.

    Luke and his guest veteran guide Matt Burgess with Stealth Vision (www.stealthvision.com) discuss hunting "out west" in Montana as well as in the wilds of Alaska. Click and listen, you don't want to miss this week's show. Email outdoors writer Luke Clayton through his website www.catfishradio.org. Luke's radio show "Catfish Radio" with Luke Clayton and friends is now a widely distributed podcast, available wherever you get your podcasts.
    Luke's guest this week is Jason Robertson, co-host of The Late Nite Vision Show on Youtube and also a very popular podcast. The topic is choosing a thermal scope or spotter. Jason shares some insights that will surely help you in your search for a thermal scope that best suits your needs.
    This week Luke visits with Matthew Burgess with Stealth Vision (www.stealthvision.com). Matthew is a veteran guide in Alaska and the mountain states in the U.S. Matthew discusses the need for quality optics, regardless where one hunts and talks a bit about his adventures up in Alaska and hunts on the Jumping Horse Stock ranch near Ennis, Montana.
    Luke's guest this week is Steven Waugh (214-809-5303) . Steven describes how effective the live feed video cameras are for the sportsman and offers his services to those interested in learning more about this cutting edge technology. Through a cell phone app, hunters can now have a real time video view of what's going on in the woods. Steven is also the Kaufman County Wild Hog Buyer and has a Facebook page with that name.