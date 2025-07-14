Upcoming hunting seminar in Terrell

Luke's guest this week is Patrick Hotard with the First British Flight Training School Museum (www.bftsmuseum.org) in Terrell, Tx. Patrick tells all about a fun hunting seminar that will be held at the museum on Aug 2 at 3:30 pm. Luke will be a guest speaker as well as Jeff Rice to discuss filming hunts, Steven Travis with Three Curls Outfitters to discuss thermal hog hunting and Hunter Barber to talk shooting. Refreshments and door prizes and admission is free. Come join the fun!