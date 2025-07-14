© 2025 88.9 KETR
News
Outdoors with Luke Clayton

Upcoming hunting seminar in Terrell

Published July 14, 2025 at 10:27 AM CDT
Patrick Hotard
Luke Clayton
Patrick Hotard

Luke's guest this week is Patrick Hotard with the First British Flight Training School Museum (www.bftsmuseum.org) in Terrell, Tx. Patrick tells all about a fun hunting seminar that will be held at the museum on Aug 2 at 3:30 pm. Luke will be a guest speaker as well as Jeff Rice to discuss filming hunts, Steven Travis with Three Curls Outfitters to discuss thermal hog hunting and Hunter Barber to talk shooting. Refreshments and door prizes and admission is free. Come join the fun!

Related Content
  • Omar Cotter poses with a caught fish
    News
    Fishing for Limits: Luke Clayton and Omar Cotter Talk Stripers at Lake Tawakoni
    Jerrod Knight
    Texas fishing guide Omar Cotter joins Luke Clayton to share expert tips on catching hybrid stripers and white bass using downriggers at Lake Tawakoni.
  • Guide Lil Dave (left), Jeff Rice (center) and Bill Carey with Striper Express
    News
    Fishing after the floods of the past month or so
    Bill Carey with Striper Express (www.striperexpress.com) is Luke's guest this week. Luke and Bill recap a recent fishing trip this week and give some fishing tips that will help you pattern the fish after the influx of all the water from the flood of a month or so ago.
  • William Beckmann sitting on a couch beside an acoustic guitar, with his feet propped up on a coffee table.
    Music
    "Whiskey Lies and Alibis" sets a new high mark for Nashville-based Texpat
    Matt Meinke
    Texas native William Beckmann continues his string of success with his new album, produced by Jon Randall and out now on Warner Nashville.
  • Jeff Rice (left) and Tony Pennebaker
    News
    Catching big blue catfish in the summer
    Luke's guest this week is Lake Tawakoni guide Tony Pennebaker (903-474-3078). Luke and Tony discuss a trip earlier in the week for blue catfish that produced some jumbo size fish up to forty pounds. Many people think the bigger blues bite only during the cold weather months but that's not the case. Listen to Luke's weekly podcast "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends" just about everywhere podcast are found.