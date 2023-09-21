'Going Back to T-Town: The Ernie Fields Territory Big Band' with Carmen Fields, Part 2

Courtesy of Carmen Fields Carmen Fields and her father, Ernie Fields.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. concludes his conversation with Carmen Fields, Emmy Award–winning broadcast news journalist and author of Going Back To T-Town: The Ernie Fields Territory Big Band.

As a child growing up in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Fields heard her father tell stories about life on the road touring with his 17-piece orchestra in the 1920s, '30s and '40s. In the mid-1980s she decided to record those memories from her father.

Fields talks about her father having a top ten hit, appearing on the American Bandstand TV program, having her brother carry on their father's legacy and why it was important to tell his story.

Copyright 2023 KUT 90.5. To see more, visit KUT 90.5.