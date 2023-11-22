Traveling for Thanksgiving? Here are some podcasts to get you to your destination.

The holiday travel season has officially begun. This year alone, an estimated 55.4 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from Wednesday to Sunday for Thanksgiving, according to AAA. If you, like me, are one in the millions of travelers preparing to board a plane, hit the road or otherwise embark on your journey, you might be looking for something to pass the time.

I'm not new to Austin, but it's been a while since I've got to see all the city has to offer, so I asked our manager of podcasts, Elizabeth McQueen, for some guidance on where to start.

Lucky for you, we’re sharing a playlist of some of our best podcast episodes to get you through your travels. Whether you are looking to get into the Christmas spirit already (and maybe forever), are wondering how Austin’s housing market got to be what it is today or are wanting to go on a hunt for Austin’s oldest tree, there’s an episode for you. And if you're not traveling, these are great to have on while cooking or just relaxing.

One last note: We made our playlist on Spotify, but you can find all these episodes and more on our podcast page or wherever you find your podcasts.

