Flooding in East Texas with evacuations in some parts and warnings in others as the weather picture worsens. What new polling numbers from the Texas Politics Project mean for the state's political forecast as we move closer to the general election. Many eyes on the Fed today with a decision on interest rates that could affect many Texans. A lot of folks concerned about a so-called "soft landing" for the economy. Is it possible we're already there? Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton push back against new rules for Title IX. And the DEA moves to reclassify marijuana. Why and what it means as a practical matter. The post What a cannabis reclassification would mean for the U.S and Texas appeared first on KUT & KUTX Studios — Podcasts.

