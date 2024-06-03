Chronicling and celebrating the history of Black rodeos in Texas in the new "Juneteenth Ro...

Austin author Sarah Bird was new to Texas in the 1970's. She took photojournalism classes at UT- Austin back in the day when taking pictures meant a lot more equipment, film, and time in darkrooms than it does now. Bird got interested in photographing all kinds of Texas events and eventually made her way to all kinds of rodeos. But it was Black rodeos that captured her attention the most. Bird has now compiled those photos and her recollections – and an essay by sports historian Demetrius Pearson – into a book called "Juneteenth Rodeo." KUT's Jennifer Stayton talked with Bird recently about her path to the "Soul Circuit" and what she experienced when she got there. The post Chronicling and celebrating the history of Black rodeos in Texas in the new "Juneteenth Rodeo" photo and essay collection appeared first on KUT & KUTX Studios — Podcasts.

