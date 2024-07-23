President Biden reschedules Austin trip to Monday

President Biden has rescheduled his trip to Austin for Monday, according to the White House.

He will deliver a speech at the LBJ Library commemorating 60 years since the Civil Rights Act was signed by former President Lyndon B. Johnson. Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston, who portrayed LBJ in the 2016 film All the Way, and United Nations ambassador Andrew Young will also participate in the program, the LBJ Library said Tuesday.

The event isn't open to the public, but will be streamed for free on YouTube. The address will be in the afternoon, but an exact time hasn't been announced.

Biden originally planned on visiting Austin last Monday, but the trip was postponed after the assassination attempt on former President Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania. Biden also tested positive for COVID shortly afterward.

The event will mark one of Biden’s first public appearances since he dropped out of the presidential race Sunday and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination.

Copyright 2024 KUT 90.5