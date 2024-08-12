Housing affordability a problem for most Texans, UH/TSU survey finds

An overwhelming majority of Texans consider housing affordability to be a problem. That's the finding of a survey conducted by the University of Houston's Hobby School of Public Affairs and the Barbara Jordan-Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs at Texas Southern University.

The survey found that 90% of Texans consider housing affordability to be a problem in their part of Texas, with 44% considering it to be a big problem and 46% somewhat of a problem.

"This response, I think it's important to understand, that it covers all demographics and looking at race or ethnicity, and also in terms of the generations," said TSU political scientist Michael Adams, who co-authored the report.

The survey found that 47% of Black Texans and 46% of Latino Texans report housing costs place a lot of financial strain on them and their family, compared to 30% of white Texans.

Generation X respondents reported the greatest level of financial strain from housing costs, while Silent Generation, Baby Boomers, and Generation Z respondents tied for the least. In the case of Generation Z, however, the survey found a significant proportion of those respondents lived in homes owned by their parents.

The survey found no significant difference in terms of the level of financial strain from housing costs broken down by gender, region, or partisanship.

The survey was conducted through YouGov in English and Spanish, with more than 2,200 respondents 18 years or older participating from across the state.

Adams said several factors weigh on affordability for Harris County residents, particularly renters. "You look at natural disasters. You have a large number of people who are coming here. Some of them are at the bottom of the economic totem pole," Adams said. "So, it's becoming an increasing concern where that American Dream, in terms of homeownership, seems to be slipping away from a lot of people."

The survey also found that 54% of respondents favor government policies to increase the amount of affordable rental housing for lower- and middle-income Texans. Adams said without such help, the financial strain of housing costs – particularly rent, renters' insurance, and utility bills – force significant challenges on Texans.

"If you're paying 30% or more (of your income) for housing, what's left in terms of the commute, in terms of gas? And what's left in terms of the ability to live, in terms of food, for example?" Adams said. "A lot of people are relying upon food pantries."

