Larry Tye on "Jazzmen" Ellington, Armstrong and Basie

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published August 28, 2024 at 2:33 PM CDT
Historian and author Larry Tye

Larry Tye, talks about his book ‘The Jazzmen: How Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong and Count Basie Transformed America.’

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Larry Tye, historian, former reporter with the Boston Globe, former journalism professor, and author of ‘The Jazzmen: How Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong and Count Basie Transformed America.’

Born within a few years of one another, they overcame racist exclusion and violence to become the most popular entertainers on the planet.

