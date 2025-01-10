Rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow are sweeping across Texas, with the Panhandle and DFW areas bracing for the worst. We'll have the latest on this week's forecast – and how it's complicating life for farmers and ranchers between Dallas and Texarkana. With the Texas Legislature set to reconvene in a few days, some lawmakers preparing to fight again for Medicaid expansion in Texas. As the president of UT Austin announces plans to lead Southern Methodist University, a years-long fight between SMU and the United Methodist Church over a potential split is set to reach the Texas Supreme Court in just days. Also: President-elect Trump is getting pushback from car manufacturers on his plan to roll back EV incentives and mandates. The post The polar vortex is complicating Northeast Texas farming appeared first on KUT & KUTX Studios — Podcasts.

Copyright 2025 KUT 90.5