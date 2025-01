On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. pays tribute to the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who would have turned 96 this week.

Featured on the program are the voices of Mrs. Coretta Scott King, former United Nations Ambassador Andrew Young, the late Robert F. Kennedy, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, former President Barack Obama and civil rights activist D'Army Bailey.

