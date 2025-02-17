Listen to the first episode of Season 3 The Disconnect: Power, Politics and the Texas Blackout. This season the podcast explores the history of oil and gas regulation, how the industry became essentially self-regulating, and how some Texas officials continue to see natural gas as the future of electricity production, despite the rapid rise of renewable sources like solar and wind. In the first episode, you'll hear the story of a con man and a group of hardscrabble East Texas farmers who uncovered the biggest oilfield in U.S. history — and how that discovery forced an obscure state agency to confront the destructive forces of unrestrained oil drilling. Listen and Subscribe to The Disconnect: Power, Politics and the Texas Blackout The post Texas Extra: Introducing Season 3 of The Disconnect: Power, Politics and the Texas Blackout appeared first on KUT & KUTX Studios — Podcasts.

Copyright 2025 KUT 90.5