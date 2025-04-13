Texas House gives approval to state's next budget, to the tune of $337 billion

After nearly 15 hours of discussion and animated debate, the Texas House approved a $337 billion budget for the next two years on a 118-26 vote.

Lawmakers had filed more than 390 amendments to the budget proposal, Senate Bill 1, though only a fraction of those were actually taken up for debate. A strategic move by a Democrat moved most of those amendments to a "wishlist" that could be revisited at a later date.

Noteworthy amendments to the budget plan — which the Texas Senate approved last month — included reallocating $70 million from Medicaid to Thriving Texas Families, a controversial program for pregnant women that has been mired in controversy.

Another amendment allocated $5 million to train more family medicine obstetricians. The amendment's sponsor said the intent is to expand the number of family physicians who are trained to provide maternal health care services.

The process to create a budget for a state that more than 31 million people call home is extremely complicated. But it's also the Texas Legislature's most important responsibility each legislative session. While not final, the budget proposal the House approved signals to the Senate just how much the House would like to spend on specific line items — and exactly where members want that money to come from.

Lawmakers in the House and Senate will now get together behind closed doors to hash out any differences in their spending plans for the 2026-27 biennium.

Here's a quick look into some of the key elements of the state's next budget so far.

Funding for education in Texas

Spending related to education currently makes up the largest share of Texas' budget. Last biennium, it accounted for nearly 40% of the state's spending.

The proposed 2026-27 budget would allocate about $134 billion to education, including what lawmakers said amounted to a $16 billion increase for Texas public schools.

That extra funding is expected to go toward raising teacher pay and increasing per student funding, known as the basic allotment. While the legislation associated with those initiatives have not yet passed, raising teacher pay is one of the governor's priorities and both chambers have made progress on passing legislation to do so.

The budget also appropriates $1 billion to establish Education Savings Accounts. This school voucher plan, which would provide public funds for parents to pay for private schools, is a top priority this year for Gov. Greg Abbott.

The proposal creating ESAs — Senate Bill 2 — has already passed in the Texas Senate and will be taken up next week on the House Floor. As it was during the Texas Legislature's last session in 2023, the legislation is one of the most controversial bills of the session. If lawmakers are not able to pass the bill, the money set aside for it in the budget will be left in the state's General Fund.

Lawmakers look to lower property taxes

Both the House and Senate want to spend an estimated $51 billion over the next biennium to fund new and ongoing property tax relief in Texas. Both chambers have agreed they want to spend $6 billion to provide new tax relief, but have different ideas on how to use it.

The Senate wants to give the majority of the tax breaks to homeowners, while the House's plan would benefit homeowners and businesses.

Specifically, the Senate wants to increase the homestead exemption and exempt $25,000 of businesses' personal property from taxation. The chamber's plan would also provide $500 million in franchise tax credits. Meanwhile, the House wants to exempt up to $250,000 of businesses' personal property, while not touching franchise taxes at all.

The part they do agree on is making up the difference to public school districts by sending them an additional $3 billion.

Copyright 2025 KUT 90.5