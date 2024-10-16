North Texas Latinos say the economy is a top concern ahead of elections

KERA has been speaking with voters across North Texas about the issues on their minds as they prepare to vote in next month's election.

For many Latino voters, the top concern driving their vote is the economy: Recent polling data from the civil rights nonprofit UnidosUS and BSP Research, found that it's true across the board. Fifty-seven percent of surveyed voters say inflation and the high cost of living are their biggest issues. Another 41% say jobs and the economy are top of mind.

“Food and basic necessities, housing and rent and gas prices drive Texan Hispanic concerns,” Gary Segunda with BSP Research said during a poll briefing last month.

Census data shows that more than half of Hispanic households in the U.S. are considered cost-burdened, where nearly a third of their income goes to housing.

Here's what some voters across North Texas had to say.

Sandra Lopez, owner of All Gather Coffee in Mesquite

"We have been, I would say, negatively affected, because we also have a family, three children, and so we have found ourselves spending more on groceries, on utilities, just everything ... . It's kind of disappointing to know that this is an issue that's affecting a lot of us, so not just your normal blue collar worker, but everyone in general."

Steve Bickle, Mesquite

"Things have kind of skyrocketed in price, as far as just the supply chains breaking down during the pandemic and everything coming back."

Dorian Espinoza, Marine Corps veteran in Carrollton

"I pay alone too much in taxes as making less than 60k a year, and I don't see most of it, like 20% taken off, right? I live paycheck to paycheck again. I have one paycheck is my rent, the other paycheck is survival. There needs to be a New Deal plan again to reestablish the economy how it was before, because now obviously it's way inflated beyond like a normal average median income for a single person."

Christian Llamas, first-generation Latino voter

“Even if either candidate talks enough about trying to end inflationary pressures, I think it's worth the bigger discussion of what, long term, even just normal looks like, right?”

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org . You can follow him on X @pabloaarauz .

