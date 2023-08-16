© 2023 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Public Notices

This section provides access to public notices shared with KETR-FM's Northeast Texas service region.
  • Board of Regents To Meet Wednesday
    The Texas A&M University System’s Board of Regents will convene at noon Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at the Board Annex’s meeting room and immediately recess to executive session.