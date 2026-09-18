Luke was raised in very rural Red River County where he grew up hunting and fishing. He began amateurishly writing about his adventures at the age of 12, the accounts of his boyhood outings often filling several pages of his Big Chief tablets. Luke began writing professionally while in his twenties and currently writes an outdoor newspaper column that runs weekly in 45 Texas newspapers. Luke is hunting/shooting columnist for Texas Wildlife Magazine and writes regular features for several other outdoor magazines including Airgun Hobbyist where he is Hunting Editor. Luke and his good buddy Jeff Rice film and produce a weekly outdoor show, A Sportsman’s Life. Please go to YouTube and subscribe. Radio is a fun endeavor for Luke and his shows are known for his relaxed and ‘down home’ style.
Luke is on the pro staff of Smokin Tex Electric Smokers, Gearhead Archery, AGM Global Vision Thermals and Catch and Release Apparel.
Luke covered hunting for the current Texas Almanac, one of the oldest and most revered publications in the state. With almost 30 years under his belt as an outdoors writer, Luke has no intention of slowing down anytime soon. He continues to love the lifestyle that has been so fulfilling throughout his life.
To best keep up with Luke's outdoor activities, visit his web site www.catfishradio.org.
Support for Outdoors with Luke Clayton comes from the following sponsors:
- Smokin Tex Electric Smokers - Smoking meats with electricity is easy with Smokin Tex!- www.smokintex.com
- WWW.PYRAMYDAIR.COM Your one stop shop for everything air gun related.
- Striper Express on Lake Texoma
- Ultramatic Feeders - utramaticfeeders.com - Rugged and dependable feeders Luke has used for many years.
- Choctaw Hunting Lodge, The Choctaw Nation’s Hunting and Fishing paradise in southeast Oklahoma
- Butcher Packer Supply - Everything for the home butcher
- CVA MUZZELELOADERS - The muzzleloader that Luke shoots
- STEALTH VISION- www.stealthvision.com- The finest hunting and shooting optics available
- Platinum Cadillac-Chevrolet, Terrell TX: We Drive the Difference!
- Dash For Cash Pawn Shop. Seagoville, TX (972)-287-3121. 133 Hall St. Friendly Folks, Fair Prices
- ATN Thermal Scopes - www.atncorp.com. The thermal scopes and monoculars Luke hunts with
- AGARA Beneficial Coffee
- ARKANSAS POND STOCKERS: www.arkansaspondstockers.com
- THE PIG HOG TRAP: www.thepighogtrap.com
- www.hogfader.com lights 'em up- S L O W L Y
- MAG FEEDERS: www.magfeeders.com - No clog, no electronics, foolproof feeders
- DISPATCH HUNTS: WWW.DISPATCHHUNTS.COM
- AGARA CAFÉ: WWW.BOBBYSBETTERLIFE.COM
- THE PIG HOG TRAP: WWW.THEPIGHOGTRAP.COM
- MAG FEEDERS: WWW.MAGFEEDERS.COM
- TIMBER TINES DEER FEED: Boy Dog Outfitters
- JT BULDINGS: QUINLAN, TEXAS (972) 310-9204
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Come join Luke around the campfire this week as he gives a tasty deer camp recipe and gives some tips on bagging that big buck or catching a good 'mess' of tasty blue catfish. Check out Luke's weekly radio show/podcast at www.catfishradio.org
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Today is the opener of deer season in north Texas. Join Luke and his good friend Larry Wieshuhn for come deer camp talk this morning.
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Luke visits with Scot McFarlane this week and discusses Scott's new book, THE RIVER THAT MADE TEXAS- A forgotten history of Texas. To learn more about Scott or his book, visit www.trinityhistory.com
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This week Luke and his friend give a very current whitetail hunting report- straight from deer camp in Wood County.
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This week Luke visits with Lamont Register and Lester Ranew with Timber Tines Deer Food and the topic is the benefits of a well balanced deer food for not only antler development but also the overall health of the deer herd. For more information on Timber Tines, contact Lester at 404-450-5040.
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Luke Clayton talks about the opening of deer season this week.
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Luke & Larry talk Oklahoma hunting
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Luke and Larry served up a dinner of wild game at the Dallas Safari Club recently, and this week Luke gives us all the details.
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Luke visits with his friend guide Tony Pennebaker (903-474-3078) this week and the topic is what Tony describes as one of the best channel catfish bites he can remember over baited holes. Tony also recaps a very good opening of dove season.
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The early morning hybrid striper and sandbass bite has been very dependable at Lake Tawakoni. A couple days ago Luke joined guide Tony Parker 903-348-1619 and his good friend Jeff Rice for some exciting early morning catching. 1.5 ounce lead slabs was the ticket on flats 12 to 14 feet deep. Check out Luke's column this week in the Greenville Herald Banner and fifty other Texas newspapers for an account of the trip. Listen to Luke's weekly podcast "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends" just about everywhere podcast are heard.