Outdoors with Luke Clayton

Saturday Morning at 5am

Luke was raised in very rural Red River County where he grew up hunting and fishing. He began amateurishly writing about his adventures at the age of 12, the accounts of his boyhood outings often filling several pages of his Big Chief tablets. Luke began writing professionally while in his twenties and currently writes an outdoor newspaper column that runs weekly in 45 Texas newspapers. Luke is hunting/shooting columnist for Texas Wildlife Magazine and writes regular features for several other outdoor magazines including Airgun Hobbyist where he is Hunting Editor. Luke and his good buddy Jeff Rice film and produce a weekly outdoor show, A Sportsman’s Life. Please go to YouTube and subscribe. Radio is a fun endeavor for Luke and his shows are known for his relaxed and ‘down home’ style.

Luke is on the pro staff of Gearhead Archery, Airforce Airguns, Smokin Tex Electric Smokers, Nielsen Specialty Ammo and Texas Raised Hunting Products.

Luke covered hunting for the current Texas Almanac, one of the oldest and most revered publications in the state. With almost 30 years under his belt as an outdoors writer, Luke has no intention of slowing down anytime soon. He continues to love the lifestyle that has been so fulfilling throughout his life.

To best keep up with Luke's outdoor activities, visit his web site www.catfishradio.org.