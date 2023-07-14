© 2023 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Outdoors with Luke Clayton
Saturday Morning at 5am
Hosted by Luke Clayton

Luke was raised in very rural Red River County where he grew up hunting and fishing. He began amateurishly writing about his adventures at the age of 12, the accounts of his boyhood outings often filling several pages of his Big Chief tablets.  Luke began writing professionally while in his twenties and currently writes an outdoor newspaper column that runs weekly in 45 Texas newspapers. Luke is hunting/shooting columnist for Texas Wildlife Magazine and writes regular features for several other outdoor magazines including Airgun Hobbyist where he is Hunting Editor. Luke and his good buddy Jeff Rice film and produce a weekly outdoor show,  A Sportsman’s Life. Please go to YouTube and subscribe. Radio is a fun endeavor for Luke and his shows are known for his relaxed and ‘down home’ style.

Luke is on the pro staff of Gearhead Archery, Airforce Airguns, Smokin Tex Electric Smokers, Nielsen Specialty Ammo and Texas Raised Hunting Products.   

Luke covered hunting for the current Texas Almanac, one of the oldest and most revered publications in the state. With almost 30 years under his belt as an outdoors writer, Luke has no intention of slowing down anytime soon. He continues to love the lifestyle that has been so fulfilling throughout his life.

To best keep up with Luke's outdoor activities, visit his web site www.catfishradio.org.  

Support for Outdoors with Luke Clayton comes from the following sponsors:

  • Guide Marc Mitchell shows off a bass catch
    News
    Bass fishing and deer hunting
    Local guide Marc Mitchell (903-348-3533 - www.lakeforkpro.com) gives some tips on catching bass as well as a secret method of attracting whitetail deer.
  • Luke Clayton (left) and Larry Weishuhn (right)
    News
    Veteran Outdoor Writers
    This week, Luke and Larry Weishuhn discuss a fun project they are working on; a book containing articles the two veteran outdoor writers have penned during the past several decades. The project will be complete by late October.
  • Larry Weishuhn (center) with David and Edgar Good
    News
    Deer survey on the ranch
    Larry Weishuhn akd "Mr.Whitetail" is with Luke again this week. Luke joined Larry and friends Edgar and David Cotton on the Cotton Ranch in Kaufman County earlier this week for a deer survey. Larry and Luke discuss the method used to get a very good idea of the deer on the ranch. The information supplied to TPWD will help the biologists determine the proper harvest ratio buck/doe. Remember, you can contact Luke through his website www.catfishradio.org
  • Michelle Wohlberg
    News
    Hunting deer and watefowl way up north
    This week Luke visits with Michelle Wohlberg. You might have seen Michelle on the reality show "Alone" season 6. The topic is hunting trophy deer and waterfowl in northern Saskatchewan. The website for Michelle's outfitter service is www.westerntrophyoutfitters.com
  • Guide Marc Mitchell shows off a bass catch
    News
    Summertime bass fishing
    Luke visits with fishing guide Marc Mitchell this week. Marc has guided on Fork and most all east Texas lakes for decades. This week he shares some summertime bass catching tips. Contact Marc at www.lakeforkpro.com or 903-348-3533
  • Luke Clayton (left) and Bill Carey showing off a catch
    News
    Fishing to beat the heat
    This week Luke visits with his longtime friend Bill Carey with Striper Express (www.striperexpress.com). The two old buddies discuss summer fishing and how to beat the heat and enjoy some very dependable top water striper action during the first few hours of daylight.
  • Jay Reeve joins Luke this week to talk about an upcoming crappie tournament
    News
    Jack and Jill crappie tournament on Lake Fork
    This week Mr. Jay Reeve joins Luke and discusses the Jack and Jill crappie tournament July 22 on Lake Fork. Click to learn all about the tournament and some summer crappie catching tips from Jay.
  • Guide David Hanson joins Luke this week to discuss channel catfish
    News
    Lake Fork channel catfish
    Luke's guest this week is veteran catfish guide David Hanson (903-268-7391) with Little D's Guide Service. Luke and his friend Jeff Rice joined David and his son Daniel for some red hot channel catfish action at Lake Fork earlier this week. Click to listen to Luke and David describe the method they used to boat several limits of the best eating in freshwater. A segment of "A SPORTSMANS LIFE" TV show was filmed and will air on Carbon TV and YouTube in the upcoming days.
  • Larry Weishuhn and guide Chris Carey with a nice catch
    News
    Fishing on area lakes
    Luke solos this week and shares some current fishing information. Luke and friends Larry Weishuhn and Jeff Rice fished Texoma with guide Chris Carey (www.striperexpress.com) and enjoyed some red hot topwater striper action a couple days ago. Luke recaps the trip and discusses the current very dependable striper catching pattern. He also gives some tips from guide David Hanson who's currently guiding for catfish on Lake Fork and Brandon Sargent, Lead Slingers Guide Service on Ray Hubbard.
  • Luke speaks with Beth Jones of the Lone Star Dutch Oven Society about cooking in the outdoors.
    News
    Dutch Ovens outdoors
    This week Luke visits with Beth Jones with the Lone Star Dutch Oven Society (on Facebook) and discusses cooking outdoors in Dutch Ovens. Beth gives some expert cooking tips and describes how to become involved in the Dutch Oven clubs where one can learn and share cooking tips. Another great resource to learn about Dutch Oven cooking is the Facebook group "Purtis Creek Dutch Oven Cooks"
Load More