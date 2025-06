Luke’s guest this week is again, Larry Weishuhn, who has long served as the Ambassador for Dallas Safari Club. This week Luke visits with Larry about the up-coming DSC East Texas Chapter’s “Whitetail Deer Showcase” to be held June 7th and 8th (Saturday and Sunday) at the Nacogdoches County Expo Center in Nacogdoches. On display will be some of the best whitetail deer taken in North East Texas, plus many vendors with hunting and outdoor, equipment and adventures. Open to the public, you do not have to be a member!Friday night there will be a banquet complete with a great meal, games and an auction to raise funds for wildlife conservation with emphasis on Northeast Texas. Texas Wildlife Association staff will be on hand to teach attendees to score deer throughout the event. Saturday’s seminars will include Dr. James Kroll, Texas Wildlife Staff, Larry Weishuhn and Paul Moore.For more information please go to www.easttexassportsmansclub.org.Luke and Larry also talk about the upcoming 40th Anniversary Convention of the Texas Wildlife Association in July 10th–12th. For more information please go to www.texas-wildlife.org.

