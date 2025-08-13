© 2025 88.9 KETR
Music
Notably Texan

Alison Tucker turns disunion into inspiration for debut

By Matt Meinke
Published August 13, 2025 at 4:30 PM CDT
Alison Tucker smiling outdoors while holding an acoustic guitar
Credit: Carla Bonner
Alison Tucker

Alison Tucker has been writing songs and performing since her late teens, but had set music aside for decades as her attention turned to a career and marriage. Following a divorce, the Odessa native pulled out her trusty guitar and seized the moment to release her first album Where You Used To Be.

Speaking to Notably Texan from her home in Austin, she talked about her lifelong passion for songs, the creative outlet the album created, the support for the record she's received from Wavemakers: Women In Music, and her love of public radio.

Alison Tucker interviewed on Notably Texan (Original air date Aug. 6, 2025)

The debut release is available for streaming via Spotify (login required to hear the full songs):

To find out more about Alison, you can visit her website.

Discover more Texas artists like Alison Tucker when you listen to Notably Texan, weekdays from 11am-2pm on KETR.

Notably Texan
Matt Meinke
Born in Dallas, Texas, Matt moved to the Sulphur Springs area in 1990 and settled in Commerce shortly thereafter. Having dreamed of working in radio since childhood, he began working at KETR while taking Radio-Television courses at Texas A&M University-Commerce in 1993. Matt has transitioned from a part-time worker and pupil of KETR, to the station’s Chief Announcer/Producer and supervisor of student broadcasters. A familiar voice of 88-9 KETR, Matt has hosted such shows as The Late Nite Lion, and can currently be heard as host of Notably Texan.
See stories by Matt Meinke
