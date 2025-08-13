Alison Tucker turns disunion into inspiration for debut

Alison Tucker has been writing songs and performing since her late teens, but had set music aside for decades as her attention turned to a career and marriage. Following a divorce, the Odessa native pulled out her trusty guitar and seized the moment to release her first album Where You Used To Be.

Speaking to Notably Texan from her home in Austin, she talked about her lifelong passion for songs, the creative outlet the album created, the support for the record she's received from Wavemakers: Women In Music, and her love of public radio.

Alison Tucker interviewed on Notably Texan (Original air date Aug. 6, 2025) Listen • 24:36

The debut release is available for streaming via Spotify (login required to hear the full songs):

To find out more about Alison, you can visit her website.

