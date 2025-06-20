"Whiskey Lies and Alibis" sets a new high mark for Nashville-based Texpat

Texas native William Beckmann continues his string of success with his new album, produced by Jon Randall and out now on Warner Nashville. He grew up in Del Rio influenced by classic country and music from across the border, and is now known for his fresh approach to the country genre in Music City.

Beckmann spoke with Notably Texan from Tennessee about his latest release, the music that influenced his sound, and his "old soul" appreciation for things that came before him.

Notably Texan Interview with William Beckmann Aired during the June 18, 2025 edition of Notably Texan Listen • 19:18

More about the artist is available on his website. Music videos and audio from his new album are all on Youtube:

