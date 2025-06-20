© 2025 88.9 KETR
Music
Notably Texan

"Whiskey Lies and Alibis" sets a new high mark for Nashville-based Texpat

By Matt Meinke
Published June 20, 2025 at 4:24 PM CDT
William Beckmann sitting on a couch beside an acoustic guitar, with his feet propped up on a coffee table.
credit: Connor Robertson
William Beckmann

Texas native William Beckmann continues his string of success with his new album, produced by Jon Randall and out now on Warner Nashville. He grew up in Del Rio influenced by classic country and music from across the border, and is now known for his fresh approach to the country genre in Music City.

Beckmann spoke with Notably Texan from Tennessee about his latest release, the music that influenced his sound, and his "old soul" appreciation for things that came before him.

Notably Texan Interview with William Beckmann
Aired during the June 18, 2025 edition of Notably Texan

More about the artist is available on his website. Music videos and audio from his new album are all on Youtube:

You can listen to Notably Texan Monday through Friday from 11am to 2pm on KETR.

Matt Meinke
Born in Dallas, Texas, Matt moved to the Sulphur Springs area in 1990 and settled in Commerce shortly thereafter. Having dreamed of working in radio since childhood, he began working at KETR while taking Radio-Television courses at Texas A&M University-Commerce in 1993. Matt has transitioned from a part-time worker and pupil of KETR, to the station’s Chief Announcer/Producer and supervisor of student broadcasters. A familiar voice of 88-9 KETR, Matt has hosted such shows as The Late Nite Lion, and can currently be heard as host of Notably Texan.
