Catching channel catfish fast and furious

Luke visits this week with veteran catfish guide David Hanson (903-268-7391). Hanson has devised a sure-fire method of putting limits of channel catfish in the boat and escaping the summer heat. He has baited holes under a bridge and begins trips during early morning. Catching is fast and furious as you will learn.

Luke fished earlier this week at Lake Fork with David and will cover the trip this week in the 51 Texas newspapers that carry his column, including the Greenville Herald Banner. Click and listen to these old friends give some tips that will help you put plenty of good eating catfish in the boat.