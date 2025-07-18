Dallas Safari Club Summer Expo

Fellow co-host on our “A Sportsman’s Life” digital television show, frequent guest here on my KETR outdoor show, longtime friend and an Ambassador for the Dallas Safari Club joins me this morning from the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine where DSC has been holding their DSC Summer Expo outdoor show, which ends this evening with the DSC Foundation Gala.

There is still time today to visit the 400 booths comprised of outfitters, guides, nearly any and everything having to do with the outdoors can be found. You don’t have to be a member of DSC to attend. Tickets are available at the door. Tonight DSC Foundation will hold its annual Summer Gala. The event is sold our, but anyone can go to (www.onlinehuntingauctions.com), find the DSC Foundation Summer Gala icon, to bid on the many fabulous items going up for auction tonight.