Commerce City Council appoints interim mayor, council member following resignation

The Commerce City Council has appointed an interim mayor and a new council member following the resignation of Mayor Teddy Reel, creating a period in which two key city offices will be filled by appointment rather than election.

At its meeting Tuesday night, December 16, the council formally recognized Reel’s resignation and appointed Councilwoman Stephanie Muller to serve as interim mayor until the next uniform election date in May 2026.

Reel recently announced his candidacy for Hunt County Judge. Under Texas law, a sitting mayor cannot continue to serve while running for a countywide office, requiring his resignation.

Muller’s appointment to the mayor’s seat created a vacancy in City Council Place 3. The council then appointed Daniel Starks to fill that seat until the May 2026 election.

Under Texas municipal law, city councils are permitted to fill vacancies by appointment when an election is already scheduled within the coming months. The alternative would have been to call a special election, which carries additional cost and logistical requirements. The law does not require a public application process or a vote of the electorate for interim appointments.

As a result, Commerce will be governed until May 2026 by an interim mayor and one council member serving by appointment until voters select officeholders in the next election.

In the May 2026 election, voters will have the opportunity to elect a mayor for a two-year term (2026–2028), as well as council members for Place 1 and Place 3 for three-year terms (2026–2029). Candidate filing for those races opens January 14, 2026, at City Hall.

