White tail hunting report

Larry Weishuhn joins Luke again this week and the two recap last week's opening of deer season hunt with their friend Don Gresham up in Montague County. The two veteran hunters also discuss a new see through pop up blind that is proving very effective. Today, November 8 Luke and Larry and a host of outdoor folks will be celebrating the outdoor lifestyle in Seagoville, Texas from 10 am until 3 at the Dash For Cash Pawn shop on Hall Street In Seagoville. Free tacos and free raffle for a rifle.

Listen • 14:59