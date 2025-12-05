White tail hunting report

Luke visits again with Larry Weishuhn aka "Mr. Whitetail". Larry recaps a hunt earlier in the week when he took a big mature whitetail. The rut (breeding season) is still in full swing in KETR country! This is a great time to get out and collect your winter's supply of venison and just possibly some giant antlers for the wall!
Larry Weishuhn joins Luke this week to recap a very exciting hunt for oryx in southeast Oklahoma at the Choctaw Hunting Lodge: www.choctawhuntinglodge.com They also give an update on the whitetail rut here in northeast Texas
Michelle Wohlberg is Luke's guest this week and the topic is hunting BIG whitetail deer up in Saskatchewan. Michelle has guided for big game and fishing in the wilds of Canada for many years and she gives insights that only those that have 'been there and done that " can share. For more information on the outdoor opportunities in Saskatchewan, visit www.tourismsaskatchewan.com
Larry Weishuhn joins Luke again this week and the two recap last week's opening of deer season hunt with their friend Don Gresham up in Montague County. The two veteran hunters also discuss a new see through pop up blind that is proving very effective. Today, November 8 Luke and Larry and a host of outdoor folks will be celebrating the outdoor lifestyle in Seagoville, Texas from 10 am until 3 at the Dash For Cash Pawn shop on Hall Street In Seagoville. Free tacos and free raffle for a rifle.