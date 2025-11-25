City of Commerce fires officer after internal investigation into hiring documents

The City of Commerce has terminated Police Officer William Rhodes following the conclusion of an internal administrative investigation into discrepancies in his hiring paperwork and violations of department policy.

City Manager Howdy Lisenbee confirmed the decision Tuesday in an on-the-record email to 88.9 KETR. Rhodes’ termination is effective immediately as of November 25.

According to Lisenbee, the administrative investigation found that department policies were violated during Rhodes’ probationary employment period. The city has now referred the matter for a separate criminal investigation, though no additional details were released.

“An administrative investigation is not a criminal investigation and is conducted with different rules and procedures,” Lisenbee wrote. “The findings of an administrative investigation are not admissible in a criminal proceeding, so we are referring the matter to a subsequent criminal investigation.”

Rhodes had been on paid administrative leave while the city conducted its review, which began earlier this month after community concerns surfaced about his prior conduct in another state.

In detailed responses to questions from KETR, Lisenbee described the city’s hiring process, the information reviewed during the background check, and the role of the interview panel and Police Chief Corley Weatherford. Lisenbee said he was aware of the traffic-stop video during the hiring process, and that the background investigator flagged the video for further review.

He said the investigator also noted a civil lawsuit from 2022 but did not escalate it for further discussion because the case had been settled and dismissed — something Lisenbee said is “not uncommon” in law enforcement and did not change the hiring recommendation.

Lisenbee added that the city is considering changes to its hiring procedures, particularly regarding how background information is gathered for out-of-state applicants and how dismissed civil lawsuits are evaluated.

Rhodes is no longer employed by the City of Commerce and is no longer part of the department’s field training program.

In his email, Lisenbee also shared a broader explanation of his approach to leadership and public service. He said he has been reluctant to “throw away individuals who make mistakes,” arguing that many people who enter public service do so with the intent to help others.

“Over the course of a 25+ year career in public service, I have found that very few people choose a career in public service, but those who do generally care deeply about serving others,” he wrote. “That value doesn’t stop when they make mistakes; however, how we treat the people who make those mistakes can alter a career path.”

Lisenbee said he and Police Chief Corley Weatherford have received indirect online threats since concerns about Rhodes were raised, and said threats had also been directed at Rhodes himself. He called the threats inappropriate and said they reflect broader pressures facing law-enforcement agencies.

He added that the city’s leadership remains committed to recruiting and developing officers “who have the same heart and commitment to service,” even when that requires additional training and oversight.

A supplemental press release from the city is expected.

KETR will update this story as additional information becomes available.