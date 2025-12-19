Panhandle hunting

Luke's guest this week is his friend and frequent hunting and fishing buddy Larry Weishuhn (www.larryweishuhn.net). Larry comes to us from the Texas Panhandle where he took a mature OLD forkhorn and a very nice wide racked 8 point buck. Larry is hunting with Craig Archer who has been hunting the area for many years. For more information on the hunts contact Larry through his website. Catch Luke's weekly podcast "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends" just about everywhere podcasts are found.