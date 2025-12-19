© 2025 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local stories. Trusted voices. 50 years strong. Your support keeps public radio free and local.
News
Outdoors with Luke Clayton

Panhandle hunting

Published December 19, 2025 at 8:40 PM CST
Larry Weishuhn with a forkhorn
Luke Clayton
Larry Weishuhn with a forkhorn

Luke's guest this week is his friend and frequent hunting and fishing buddy Larry Weishuhn (www.larryweishuhn.net). Larry comes to us from the Texas Panhandle where he took a mature OLD forkhorn and a very nice wide racked 8 point buck. Larry is hunting with Craig Archer who has been hunting the area for many years. For more information on the hunts contact Larry through his website. Catch Luke's weekly podcast "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends" just about everywhere podcasts are found.

Tags
Outdoors with Luke Clayton Outdoors With Luke Clayton