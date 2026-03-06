Luke revisits an eventful turkey hunt

Luke has a saying, "Anything can, and usually does, happen on a spring gobbler hunt". This week, Luke recaps a hunt several years ago with his friend, the late Bob Hood. Take a listen and put yourself in Luke's place on this hunt. What would you have done in order to bag your bird?

Remember the 7th Annual Outdoor Ron-De-Voux on March 28 at the Top Rail Cowboy Church in Greenville. Luke will be there with a host of outdoor folks. Stop by the campfire and say hello!

