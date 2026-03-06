© 2026 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local stories. Trusted voices. 50 years strong. Your support keeps public radio free and local.
News
Outdoors with Luke Clayton

Luke revisits an eventful turkey hunt

Published March 6, 2026 at 8:50 PM CST
Luke with a turkey harvest
Luke Clayton
Luke with a turkey harvest

Luke has a saying, "Anything can, and usually does, happen on a spring gobbler hunt". This week, Luke recaps a hunt several years ago with his friend, the late Bob Hood. Take a listen and put yourself in Luke's place on this hunt. What would you have done in order to bag your bird? 

Remember the 7th Annual Outdoor Ron-De-Voux on March 28 at the Top Rail Cowboy Church in Greenville. Luke will be there with a host of outdoor folks. Stop by the campfire and say hello!

For more information, visit www.catfishradio.org 

Tags
Outdoors with Luke Clayton Outdoors With Luke Clayton
Related Content
  • Guide Brayden Castillo
    News
    White bass run on the Sabine River
    The white bass run IS ON on the Sabine River north of Greenville. Luke's guest this week is Brayden Castillo with Stick N Scales Bowfishing Guide Service. Brayden is running Kayak trips on a stretch of the river that is chock full of spawning white bass. Only a 150 yard paddle from the launch is a spot that is providing a strike on every cast! For more information give Brayden a call at 903-268-1116
  • A client of Guide Chris Webb shows off his day of fishing
    News
    Crappie at Cedar Creek
    Cedar Creek Lake guide Chris Webb (903-275-3253) has been fishing a honey hole for early spawning crappie near the mouth of a feeder creek. Daily limits of crappie is the norm the past couple of weeks and Chris expects the bite to remain steady for the next several weeks.
  • Luke discusses why so many are drawn to the outdoors this week.
    News
    Squirrel hunting with dogs
    This week Mr. Donny Lynch is Luke's guest and the topic is squirrel hunting with dogs. Click an listen to an old time squirrel hunter and dog trainer.