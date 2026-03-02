Delta County judge says data center not a good fit, cites limited authority

Delta County Judge Tanner Crutcher says he does not believe a proposed data center development is a good fit for Delta County and has serious concerns about its potential impact, particularly on water resources.

In a statement shared with local media this week, Crutcher said he has significant concerns about the rapid expansion of data center and related power generation projects across rural Texas. He described water as his primary concern and said he believes local residents deserve clear information about potential impacts.

Crutcher also emphasized that Texas counties have limited authority over land use in unincorporated areas. Unlike cities, counties generally do not have zoning authority and cannot enact broad development moratoria unless specifically authorized by state law.

He said Delta County will consider a resolution opposing additional data center development until statewide water impacts can be fully evaluated. The Commissioners Court is also expected to consider a separate resolution formally opposing tax abatements for the project. Resolutions of this type do not create regulatory requirements for developers but can signal a county’s position.

Crutcher encouraged residents to review materials posted on the county’s website and to submit comments through appropriate regulatory channels.

Delta County has scheduled an informational town hall meeting regarding the proposed project for this evening at 6 p.m. at Cooper ISD High School. County officials have previously stated that no formal action will be taken at that meeting.

KETR will continue to report updates as additional confirmed information becomes available.

