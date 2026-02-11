Commerce Police use Facebook to publicize outstanding municipal warrants

The Commerce Police Department has regularly used its Facebook page to post lists of residents with outstanding municipal court warrants, including names, charges and balances owed.

The recurring posts, branded “Track ’Em Tuesday,” encourage individuals to resolve their cases by paying fines or contacting the Commerce Municipal Court. Some versions of the posts have also encouraged readers to tag someone they know or submit information about a person on the list.

Warrants issued by municipal courts are public record under Texas law. Municipal courts may issue a warrant when a defendant fails to appear or does not resolve a citation by a required deadline.

A review of recent Commerce posts shows many of the listed warrants involve Class C misdemeanor offenses, including traffic-related violations such as speeding, expired registration, public intoxication and “failure to maintain financial responsibility” — the legal term used when a driver does not carry required auto liability insurance.

Texas drivers are required to maintain minimum liability coverage of $30,000 per injured person, $60,000 per accident and $25,000 for property damage.

A first offense for failing to maintain financial responsibility carries a fine range of $175 to $350, plus court costs.

If the citation is not resolved, a municipal court may issue a warrant for failure to appear or failure to satisfy judgment.

Some of the listed warrants involve offenses such as “minor in possession of alcohol” and tobacco violations involving individuals identified as minors at the time of the citation. Texas law treats many Class C misdemeanors as public record, though news organizations often exercise discretion in identifying minors in low-level cases.

The balance listed in Facebook posts typically reflects the original fine plus court costs and administrative fees.

An image posted by the Commerce Police Department to their facebook page drawing attention to individuals with outstanding court costs on "Track 'em Tuesday," February 10, 2026. Names of private citizens redacted.

It is not unusual for law enforcement agencies to publicize warrants. Some departments periodically publish “warrant roundup” notices, particularly for individuals sought in connection with more serious offenses.

KETR reviewed the Greenville Police Department’s Facebook page and did not find comparable recurring warrant roundup posts dating back to November.

There is limited publicly available research specifically measuring whether social media warrant posts increase compliance in municipal courts. Broader research on court fines and fees suggests unresolved low-level warrants are often linked to financial constraints rather than lack of awareness.

A 2019 report from the Brennan Center for Justice found that court debt frequently burdens low-income defendants and that aggressive collection practices do not necessarily improve payment rates.

The Texas Judicial Council has also examined how fines and fees affect defendants’ ability to pay and recommended reforms aimed at reducing cycles of debt.

Legal researchers have also written about the long-term reputational effects of online criminal record publication. In a 2014 article in the Harvard Law Review, “The Eternal Criminal Record,” scholars examined how digital publication can extend the impact of minor offenses beyond their formal legal penalties.

As more government agencies rely on social media to communicate with residents, the use of recurring warrant posts highlights how traditional public records can take on broader visibility when shared through digital platforms.

