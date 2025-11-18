Commerce city manager: Officer under investigation, on paid leave over application discrepancies

Commerce City Manager Howdy Lisenbee says a police officer whose prior conduct drew public criticism online is now on paid administrative leave while the city investigates discrepancies in his hiring paperwork.

In an email to 88.9 KETR on Tuesday, Lisenbee confirmed that the City of Commerce “is currently conducting an internal investigation into some discrepancies in the employment application and supplemental documents that were submitted by Mr. Rhodes.”

“He is currently on paid administrative leave during the investigation,” Lisenbee wrote.

Lisenbee acknowledged that some residents are unhappy that the leave is paid, but said the city must balance its role as an employer with its responsibilities as a government entity.

As a matter of due process, Rhodes is on paid administrative leave during the investigation, which is standard procedure.

Lisenbee said the city will issue a supplemental press release when the internal investigation is complete and has offered to answer additional questions or speak on the record at that time.

The investigation follows several weeks of public concern about Officer William Rhodes Jr., whose prior conduct during a traffic stop in another state has circulated in an online video.

On Nov. 4, the City of Commerce issued a press release describing its decision to hire Rhodes, saying Police Chief Corley Weatherford and an interview panel recommended him after reviewing the incident and his work history. The city said Rhodes remained in field training status and that the department was reviewing its training and procedures in light of the public reaction.

In a separate Nov. 5 statement posted to the city’s Facebook page, Lisenbee called the video “painful and uncomfortable to watch” and said the behavior shown was “unacceptable by our standards.” He framed the city’s decision as a question of whether Rhodes was “a bad human with a badge” or “a young man who can become a better Officer if given the opportunity of training, guidance, and support.”

Lisenbee also urged residents to remain civil and condemned threats reported against officers and public officials.

The city has not yet released findings from the internal investigation or said what potential disciplinary actions, if any, Rhodes could face once it is complete.

KETR will update this story when the City of Commerce releases its supplemental statement or provides additional information.