KETR begins temporary broadcast relocation as university renovations move forward

88.9 KETR has been notified that renovation work on Binnion Hall — our home since June 2008 — will begin with a hard start on January 1. To allow that work to proceed, all offices and studios in Binnion must be vacated by that date.

A permanent new home for KETR is in progress in the Journalism Building, and construction is underway. However, the space will not be ready for move-in until after January 12, 2025. That creates a short but unavoidable gap between “must be out” and “ready to move in.”

How We’re Keeping Your Service Steady

Audience service is the center of everything we do. To keep KETR-FM (HD1), The Lion (HD2), and Radio Bilingüe (HD3) operating at full strength throughout this transition, our team is:



Converting the HD2 control room into a temporary primary control room

Moving all non-essential equipment and archives into university-provided deep storage

Reworking studio routing, automation, and WheatNet connections in real time — a little like changing the tires on a car without slowing it down

Because this temporary control room was not part of the original relocation plan, you may occasionally hear small technical oddities as we reroute sources, rebuild workflows, or shift equipment. When something does go sideways, we respond quickly — and we’re committed to keeping the on-air product at the standard Northeast Texas expects from 88.9 KETR.

Office Operations Will Be Limited

Turning our HD2 studio into the nerve center for the entire station means much less physical workspace for staff. During this brief transition:



Phones may take longer to answer

Emails may take longer to return

Some office functions will operate at minimal capacity

Broadcast service stays first. Administrative convenience takes a back seat until we can safely move into our permanent home.

We appreciate your patience — and your trust — as we work through this unusual but important phase of KETR’s future.

A Note for Year-End Giving

KETR is listener-supported public radio, and your financial support keeps this service strong — especially during moments of transition. If you wish to make a tax-deductible gift for calendar year 2025, contributions may be made up until 11:59 p.m. on December 31 (as allowed by law; consult your tax professional).

You can give anytime at ketr.org by clicking the red Donate button.

Thank you for standing with KETR as we prepare for our next chapter — and for making trusted, local public radio possible in Northeast Texas.