Former Commerce ISD Superintendent Blake Cooper Dies at 65

Blake Wesley Cooper, who served as superintendent of Commerce Independent School District and was a familiar voice in local education coverage, died on December 14, 2025 after an extended illness.

Cooper led Commerce ISD from 2009 to 2016, a period marked by efforts to grow enrollment, improve academic outcomes, and increase transparency between district leadership and the community. During his tenure, he regularly engaged with local media, including KETR, giving the public insight into school board actions, district planning, and statewide education developments — helping make school governance more visible and understandable.

A funeral service is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 22, 2025, at First Baptist Church in Sulphur Springs. The family has invited friends and community members to a lunch following the service at the same location, with a private burial planned afterward.

Cooper’s involvement in public education extended beyond Commerce ISD. After his time as superintendent, he worked in advocacy for public schools and served in educational leadership roles statewide.

KETR’s archive includes years of reporting and interviews featuring Cooper’s perspectives on local schools and education policy — a resource that remains part of our local news record.

KETR extends condolences to Cooper’s family, former colleagues, and the communities he served.

