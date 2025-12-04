University confirms no injuries after crane incident at ETAMU sports facility construction site

East Texas A&M University says no one was injured after a crane incident at the construction site of the new sports facility on Highway 24 in Commerce.

Earlier this week, photos circulated on social media showing a damaged crane arm resting against structural steel at the site. The university confirmed to KETR that the construction area is under the control of the general contractor and overseen by System Facilities, Planning and Construction (SFPC). SFPC is currently leading the investigation into what happened.

At this time, the university does not plan to issue a formal statement. Any updates or clarification about the cause of the incident will come directly from SFPC as their review continues.

The crane remained in the same position as of mid-week, visible from Highway 24.

