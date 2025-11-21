© 2025 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local stories. Trusted voices. 50 years strong. Your support keeps public radio free and local.
Music
Notably Texan

"Where's the Country Gone to Now?": Wesley Hanna recounts small town life on latest album

By Matt Meinke
Published November 21, 2025 at 4:54 PM CST
Wesley Hanna performed his song "Gulf Prairie Blues" during a visit to KETR
Matt Meinke
Wesley Hanna performed his song "Gulf Prairie Blues" during a visit to KETR

Fort Worth-based Wesley Hanna has years of experience working oilfields, putting his Texas A&M degree in Petroleum Engineering to good use, and also has a long history in music having put out his debut album in 2007. After a hiatus from making songs, he returned to the studio to create his latest neo-traditional country album Magnolia, a reference to his hometown North of Houston.

Hanna visited KETR for a discussion about what brought him back to music, the talented personnel backing him, and the vital role public radio plays for independent music artists.

Wesley Hanna interviewed on Notably Texan (original air date Nov. 19, 2025)

You can stream his full Magnolia release on YouTube:

Photos, tour dates are plenty more available on Wesley Hanna's website.

Interviews with Texas music artists, and the unique playlists heard on each show, are only possible with your support. Contribute today with the "donate" button!

Tags
Notably Texan Notably Texan
Stay Connected
Matt Meinke
Born in Dallas, Texas, Matt moved to the Sulphur Springs area in 1990 and settled in Commerce shortly thereafter. Having dreamed of working in radio since childhood, he began working at KETR while taking Radio-Television courses at Texas A&M University-Commerce in 1993. Matt has transitioned from a part-time worker and pupil of KETR, to the station’s Chief Announcer/Producer and supervisor of student broadcasters. A familiar voice of 88-9 KETR, Matt has hosted such shows as The Late Nite Lion, and can currently be heard as host of Notably Texan.
See stories by Matt Meinke
Related Content