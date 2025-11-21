"Where's the Country Gone to Now?": Wesley Hanna recounts small town life on latest album

Fort Worth-based Wesley Hanna has years of experience working oilfields, putting his Texas A&M degree in Petroleum Engineering to good use, and also has a long history in music having put out his debut album in 2007. After a hiatus from making songs, he returned to the studio to create his latest neo-traditional country album Magnolia, a reference to his hometown North of Houston.

Hanna visited KETR for a discussion about what brought him back to music, the talented personnel backing him, and the vital role public radio plays for independent music artists.

Wesley Hanna interviewed on Notably Texan (original air date Nov. 19, 2025) Listen • 20:53

You can stream his full Magnolia release on YouTube:

Photos, tour dates are plenty more available on Wesley Hanna's website.

Interviews with Texas music artists, and the unique playlists heard on each show, are only possible with your support. Contribute today with the "donate" button!