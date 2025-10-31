© 2025 88.9 KETR
Music
Notably Texan

The Schubert Brothers make music with a Texas soul

By Matt Meinke
Published October 31, 2025 at 3:59 PM CDT
The Schubert Brothers (left to right) Will Schubert and Jim Schubert
Donna Schubert
Will and Jim Schubert have called Texas home for decades, and their lifelong passion for music is evident on the album Willpower which blends country, folk and Americana sounds and includes a mix of originals and covers.

Notably Texan had the pleasure of hosting the siblings to discuss Will's ties to Northeast Texas, the talented cast of players on the album including Jeff Plankenhorn and Trout Fishing In America, and hear some live performances in the KETR studios.

Will and Jim Schubert interviewed by Matt Meinke (Original air date October 24, 2025)

You can see more about The Schubert Brothers on their website, and listen to the duo's entire Willpower record on Youtube:

Support from music lovers like you keeps the songs on the air, and these in-depth interviews coming, so please click "donate" and give what you can! Hear Notably Texan weekdays from 11am-2pm on KETR and ketr.org.

Tags
Matt Meinke
Born in Dallas, Texas, Matt moved to the Sulphur Springs area in 1990 and settled in Commerce shortly thereafter. Having dreamed of working in radio since childhood, he began working at KETR while taking Radio-Television courses at Texas A&M University-Commerce in 1993. Matt has transitioned from a part-time worker and pupil of KETR, to the station’s Chief Announcer/Producer and supervisor of student broadcasters. A familiar voice of 88-9 KETR, Matt has hosted such shows as The Late Nite Lion, and can currently be heard as host of Notably Texan.
See stories by Matt Meinke
