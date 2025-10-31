The Schubert Brothers make music with a Texas soul

Will and Jim Schubert have called Texas home for decades, and their lifelong passion for music is evident on the album Willpower which blends country, folk and Americana sounds and includes a mix of originals and covers.

Notably Texan had the pleasure of hosting the siblings to discuss Will's ties to Northeast Texas, the talented cast of players on the album including Jeff Plankenhorn and Trout Fishing In America, and hear some live performances in the KETR studios.

Will and Jim Schubert interviewed by Matt Meinke (Original air date October 24, 2025) Listen • 31:57

You can see more about The Schubert Brothers on their website, and listen to the duo's entire Willpower record on Youtube:

Support from music lovers like you keeps the songs on the air, and these in-depth interviews coming, so please click "donate" and give what you can! Hear Notably Texan weekdays from 11am-2pm on KETR and ketr.org.