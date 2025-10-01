Handsome and The Humbles' singer embraces Texas life

Josh Smith, the singer and primary songwriter for the band Handsome and The Humbles, has previously lived in New York State and Tennessee, but in recent years has found a love for The Lone Star State after moving to Denton. During a visit to KETR he explained how his band, most of whom still live in Knoxville Tennessee, works with him being based so far away, as well as his appreciation for non-commercial radio, and his belief that the food is just better down Texas way.

Josh Smith of Handsome and The Humbles interviewed on Notably Texan (aired Sept. 24, 2025) Listen • 25:40

The entire Handsome and The Humbles Draw Some Blood album is available for streaming on Spotify and on Youtube. For details on the band, and Texas performances by Josh Smith and special guests, visit the Handsome and The Humbles website.

KETR can only maintain our focus on music by Texas born and based artists through the support of our listeners, so please contribute now!