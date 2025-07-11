© 2025 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
88.9 KETR's 50-Year Milestone is here! Support local journalism, public media, and the free press with your contribution today.
Music
Notably Texan

Crossing over from teaching to fulltime singer-songwriter

By Matt Meinke
Published July 11, 2025 at 3:37 PM CDT
Lynn Crossett playing acoustic guitar and sings inside the KETR Studios.
(credit) Matt Meinke
Lynn Crossett performing live at KETR

Following a long run teaching law at Texas State University, San Marcos-based Lynn Crossett (pronounced "Cross-It") has set sights on music as his primary focus. Working once more with the prolific producer Lloyd Maines, Crossett's his released his latest album Autumn To August which highlights the artist's smooth songwriting skills on relatable topics with a folk and Americana sound. KETR had the pleasure of discussing a wide breadth of topics during this interview which originally aired July 9, 2025.

Matt Meinke interviews Lynn Crossett.
(Originally aired July 9, 2025)

Further details are available on his website. You can hear the entire album and other selections by Crossett on Spotify (login to your account to hear full tracks):

Discover more Texas artists like Lynn Crossett by listening to Notably Texan on KETR, weekdays from 11am-2pm.

Tags
Notably Texan Notably Texan
Stay Connected
Matt Meinke
Born in Dallas, Texas, Matt moved to the Sulphur Springs area in 1990 and settled in Commerce shortly thereafter. Having dreamed of working in radio since childhood, he began working at KETR while taking Radio-Television courses at Texas A&M University-Commerce in 1993. Matt has transitioned from a part-time worker and pupil of KETR, to the station’s Chief Announcer/Producer and supervisor of student broadcasters. A familiar voice of 88-9 KETR, Matt has hosted such shows as The Late Nite Lion, and can currently be heard as host of Notably Texan.
See stories by Matt Meinke
Related Content