Crossing over from teaching to fulltime singer-songwriter

Following a long run teaching law at Texas State University, San Marcos-based Lynn Crossett (pronounced "Cross-It") has set sights on music as his primary focus. Working once more with the prolific producer Lloyd Maines, Crossett's his released his latest album Autumn To August which highlights the artist's smooth songwriting skills on relatable topics with a folk and Americana sound. KETR had the pleasure of discussing a wide breadth of topics during this interview which originally aired July 9, 2025.

Matt Meinke interviews Lynn Crossett. (Originally aired July 9, 2025) Listen • 29:28

