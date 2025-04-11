Dustin Brown reintroduces himself with a refined sound

Compelling songwriting, vocals with the the right amount of grit, and a terrific backing band all culminate to make an outstanding release for Brown who reinvents his music on a new self-titled record. Originally from a small town between Waco and Temple, the Fort Worth based musician did some world traveling and soul searching while holding down various jobs before narrowing down the tunes for his latest album.

Notably Texan spoke with the artist about his early days in Texas, backpacking through South America, his appreciation for a range of music, and the people who helped craft Dustin Brown.

Dustin Brown interviewed by Matt Meinke during the April 9th, 2025 edition of Notably Texan Listen • 33:17

Dustin Brown is available for listening on his Spotify, and on Youtube.

For more about the artist, including upcoming shows and socials, find him at his website.