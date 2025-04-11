© 2025 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
88.9 KETR's 50-Year Milestone is here! Support local journalism, public media, and the free press with your contribution today.
Music
Notably Texan

Dustin Brown reintroduces himself with a refined sound

By Matt Meinke
Published April 11, 2025 at 4:09 PM CDT
Dustin Brown playing an acoustic guitar while performing in the KETR Studios
credit: Matt Meinke
Dustin Brown performing at KETR

Compelling songwriting, vocals with the the right amount of grit, and a terrific backing band all culminate to make an outstanding release for Brown who reinvents his music on a new self-titled record. Originally from a small town between Waco and Temple, the Fort Worth based musician did some world traveling and soul searching while holding down various jobs before narrowing down the tunes for his latest album.

Notably Texan spoke with the artist about his early days in Texas, backpacking through South America, his appreciation for a range of music, and the people who helped craft Dustin Brown.

Dustin Brown interviewed by Matt Meinke during the April 9th, 2025 edition of Notably Texan

Dustin Brown is available for listening on his Spotify, and on Youtube.

For more about the artist, including upcoming shows and socials, find him at his website. You can discover artists like this by listening weekdays to Notably Texan, 11am-2pm on KETR.

Notably Texan
Stay Connected
Matt Meinke
Born in Dallas, Texas, Matt moved to the Sulphur Springs area in 1990 and settled in Commerce shortly thereafter. Having dreamed of working in radio since childhood, he began working at KETR while taking Radio-Television courses at Texas A&M University-Commerce in 1993. Matt has transitioned from a part-time worker and pupil of KETR, to the station’s Chief Announcer/Producer and supervisor of student broadcasters. A familiar voice of 88-9 KETR, Matt has hosted such shows as The Late Nite Lion, and can currently be heard as host of Notably Texan.
See stories by Matt Meinke
Related Content