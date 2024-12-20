Chris Robeson emerges with debut album

© 2024 88.9 KETR
By Matt Meinke
Published December 20, 2024 at 3:54 PM CST
Chris Robeson sitting with guitar on his lap
Credit: Gabriel Rhodes
Chris Robeson

Decades of writing have led to a huge collection of material for this songsmith, and Austin's Chris Robeson opted to share his songs with the world on his first album. Euphoriphobia highlights the 37-year old's ability to portray characters navigating dark times, and acts as a therapeutic aid for a man who has dealt with his own share of tribulations.

Chris Robeson discusses his debut album during the December 17, 2024 edition of Notably Texan

You can search for Chris Robeson's full Euphoriphobia album on Spotify.

Find more about Chris at his website, and hear Notably Texan weekdays from 11am-2pm on KETR.

Matt Meinke
Born in Dallas, Texas, Matt moved to the Sulphur Springs area in 1990 and settled in Commerce shortly thereafter. Having dreamed of working in radio since childhood, he began working at KETR while taking Radio-Television courses at Texas A&M University-Commerce in 1993. Matt has transitioned from a part-time worker and pupil of KETR, to the station’s Chief Announcer/Producer and supervisor of student broadcasters. A familiar voice of 88-9 KETR, Matt has hosted such shows as The Late Nite Lion, and can currently be heard as host of Notably Texan.
