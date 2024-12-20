Chris Robeson emerges with debut album
Decades of writing have led to a huge collection of material for this songsmith, and Austin's Chris Robeson opted to share his songs with the world on his first album. Euphoriphobia highlights the 37-year old's ability to portray characters navigating dark times, and acts as a therapeutic aid for a man who has dealt with his own share of tribulations.
Chris Robeson discusses his debut album during the December 17, 2024 edition of Notably Texan
You can search for Chris Robeson's full Euphoriphobia album on Spotify.
Find more about Chris at his website, and hear Notably Texan weekdays from 11am-2pm on KETR.