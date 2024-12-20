Chris Robeson emerges with debut album

Decades of writing have led to a huge collection of material for this songsmith, and Austin's Chris Robeson opted to share his songs with the world on his first album. Euphoriphobia highlights the 37-year old's ability to portray characters navigating dark times, and acts as a therapeutic aid for a man who has dealt with his own share of tribulations.

Chris Robeson discusses his debut album during the December 17, 2024 edition of Notably Texan Listen • 21:53

You can search for Chris Robeson's full Euphoriphobia album on Spotify.

Find more about Chris at his website, and hear Notably Texan weekdays from 11am-2pm on KETR.