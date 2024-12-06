The intricacies of Lace: Billy Eli talks latest album

Though he left the hot Texas weather behind for cooler conditions up North, Livingston native still Billy Eli proudly wears his cowboy boots and retains his Southern charm and accent. His history in music tracks back more than 40 years, and his latest album Lace features nine original songs dealing with subjects from adapting to changes in life to the comfort of true love.

Notably Texan caught up with Billy from his New England home to discuss the new record, his recent college degree and newfound role as a therapist, and the things he misses about his beloved home state.

Billy Eli interviewed by Matt Meinke during the Nov. 27, 2024 edition of Notably Texan Listen • 22:56

You can hear the album Lace on Billy's Spotify:

See more about Billy Eli at his website.

