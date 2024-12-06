© 2024 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Music
Notably Texan

The intricacies of Lace: Billy Eli talks latest album

By Matt Meinke
Published December 6, 2024 at 4:42 PM CST
Billy Eli leaned over his acoustic guitar
Credit: Danielle Tait

Though he left the hot Texas weather behind for cooler conditions up North, Livingston native still Billy Eli proudly wears his cowboy boots and retains his Southern charm and accent. His history in music tracks back more than 40 years, and his latest album Lace features nine original songs dealing with subjects from adapting to changes in life to the comfort of true love.

Notably Texan caught up with Billy from his New England home to discuss the new record, his recent college degree and newfound role as a therapist, and the things he misses about his beloved home state.

Billy Eli interviewed by Matt Meinke during the Nov. 27, 2024 edition of Notably Texan

You can hear the album Lace on Billy's Spotify:

See more about Billy Eli at his website.

Join KETR for a unique mixture of music exclusively by Texans weekdays from 11am - 2pm during Notably Texan.

Notably Texan Notably Texan
Matt Meinke
Born in Dallas, Texas, Matt moved to the Sulphur Springs area in 1990 and settled in Commerce shortly thereafter. Having dreamed of working in radio since childhood, he began working at KETR while taking Radio-Television courses at Texas A&M University-Commerce in 1993. Matt has transitioned from a part-time worker and pupil of KETR, to the station’s Chief Announcer/Producer and supervisor of student broadcasters. A familiar voice of 88-9 KETR, Matt has hosted such shows as The Late Nite Lion, and can currently be heard as host of Notably Texan.
