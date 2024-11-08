Fewer road miles means more creative time for Robert Earl Keen

After multiple decades of life on a tour bus and countless shows across the nation, Texas treasure Robert Earl Keen has backed away from heavy touring in recent years to enjoy some well deserved time at home with his family at their Kerrville ranch. Don't assume he's retired from doing what he loves, however, because fewer shows also means more time to flex his creative muscle. He recently put out his laid back Western Chill album featuring the REK band and an accompanying graphic novel which illustrates the writing of the record. Keen is also preparing songs for a forthcoming bluegrass release, as well as a book of poetry combined with photos of his extensive guitar collection.

Keen is also back on the road with a show November 9th at Billy Bob's Texas, and the return of his holiday shows in 2024 with the Lights, Camera, Christmas tour visiting multiple cities, including Dallas, in December.

Notably Texan had the chance to speak with Robert Earl Keen from his Kerrville hideaway.

Robert Earl Keen interviewed by Matt Meinke, from the Nov. 7, 2024 edition of Notably Texan Listen • 16:47

The full Western Chill album is available for listening on Spotify (log in to your account to hear the full songs):

Details about Robert Earl Keen, and all upcoming tour dates, are available at the artist's website.

