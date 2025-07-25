© 2025 88.9 KETR
88.9 KETR's 50-Year Milestone is here! Support local journalism, public media, and the free press with your contribution today.
Luke & Larry share details of the Choctaw Hunting Lodge

Published July 25, 2025 at 8:32 PM CDT
Luke & Larry talk about the Choctaw Hunting Lodge this week
Luke Clayton
Luke & Larry talk about the Choctaw Hunting Lodge this week

Luke and his good friend Larry Weishuhn, aka "Mr.Whitetail", give listeners a great close-to-home destination this week up in Southeast Oklahoma, "The Choctaw Hunting Lodge". The Choctaw Nation owns 45,000 acres of the beautiful mountains and valley country that is less than a couple hours drive from Northeast Texas. Luke and Larry have enjoyed many hunts and fishing trips here through the years and the destination comes highly recommended. For more information, visit www.choctawhuntinglodge.com.

  • Dallas Safari Club logo
    News
    Dallas Safari Club Summer Expo
    Fellow co-host on our “A Sportsman’s Life” digital television show, frequent guest here on my KETR outdoor show, longtime friend and an Ambassador for the Dallas Safari Club joins me this morning from the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine where DSC has been holding their DSC Summer Expo outdoor show, which ends this evening with the DSC Foundation Gala. There is still time today to visit the 400 booths comprised of outfitters, guides, nearly any and everything having to do with the outdoors can be found. You don’t have to be a member of DSC to attend. Tickets are available at the door. Tonight DSC Foundation will hold its annual Summer Gala. The event is sold our, but anyone can go to (www.onlinehuntingauctions.com), find the DSC Foundation Summer Gala icon, to bid on the many fabulous items going up for auction tonight.
  • Patrick Hotard
    News
    Upcoming hunting seminar in Terrell
    Luke's guest this week is Patrick Hotard with the First British Flight Training School Museum (www.bftsmuseum.org) in Terrell, Tx. Patrick tells all about a fun hunting seminar that will be held at the museum on Aug 2 at 3:30 pm. Luke will be a guest speaker as well as Jeff Rice to discuss filming hunts, Steven Travis with Three Curls Outfitters to discuss thermal hog hunting and Hunter Barber to talk shooting. Refreshments and door prizes and admission is free. Come join the fun!
  • Omar Cotter poses with a caught fish
    News
    Fishing for Limits: Luke Clayton and Omar Cotter Talk Stripers at Lake Tawakoni
    Jerrod Knight
    Texas fishing guide Omar Cotter joins Luke Clayton to share expert tips on catching hybrid stripers and white bass using downriggers at Lake Tawakoni.
  • Guide Lil Dave (left), Jeff Rice (center) and Bill Carey with Striper Express
    News
    Fishing after the floods of the past month or so
    Bill Carey with Striper Express (www.striperexpress.com) is Luke's guest this week. Luke and Bill recap a recent fishing trip this week and give some fishing tips that will help you pattern the fish after the influx of all the water from the flood of a month or so ago.