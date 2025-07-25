Luke & Larry share details of the Choctaw Hunting Lodge
Luke and his good friend Larry Weishuhn, aka "Mr.Whitetail", give listeners a great close-to-home destination this week up in Southeast Oklahoma, "The Choctaw Hunting Lodge". The Choctaw Nation owns 45,000 acres of the beautiful mountains and valley country that is less than a couple hours drive from Northeast Texas. Luke and Larry have enjoyed many hunts and fishing trips here through the years and the destination comes highly recommended. For more information, visit www.choctawhuntinglodge.com.