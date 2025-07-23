Lion Football Looks Ahead: D1 Transition Done, Title Hopes Begin

As the Southland Conference gathered in San Antonio for its preseason "Opening Drive" event, East Texas A&M University’s football team made it clear: the transition to Division I is behind them — and the chase for a championship is on.

KETR’s Charlie Chitwood caught up with Head Coach Clint Dolezel, along with linebacker Kyree Anderson and wide receiver Christian Jourdain, to talk expectations, roster depth, and why the Lions believe this is their year to make noise.

Coach Dolezel said lifting the postseason restrictions from the transition period has recharged the program’s energy. “We’ve won national championships at every level. Why not us again?” he said.

Anderson and Jourdain echoed that confidence. The team’s chemistry is growing, new recruits are fitting in fast, and competition on both sides of the ball is heating up in practice. “Iron sharpens iron,” said Jourdain.

The Lions open the season with a big test on the road against SMU on August 30, followed by a trip to Florida State. The early schedule is no cakewalk, but Dolezel sees it as a chance to prove the team belongs. “We’ll hold our own,” he said.

Staff changes, new faces on defense, and high expectations for special teams are all part of the mix heading into camp. But according to Dolezel, this is the most complete the team has felt since he took the helm — and the players are ready to take the next step.

