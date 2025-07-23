© 2025 88.9 KETR
Lion Football Looks Ahead: D1 Transition Done, Title Hopes Begin

KETR | By Charlie Chitwood,
Jerrod Knight
Published July 23, 2025 at 4:52 PM CDT
ETAMU football players emerge from run-out tunnel at homecoming football game, as seen from inside the tunnel.
TYLER HOLLOWAY
Homecoming Game, Saturday, October 19, 2024 in Commerce, Texas. Photo: Tyler Holloway, TAMUC Marketing and Communications

As the Southland Conference gathered in San Antonio for its preseason "Opening Drive" event, East Texas A&M University’s football team made it clear: the transition to Division I is behind them — and the chase for a championship is on.

KETR’s Charlie Chitwood caught up with Head Coach Clint Dolezel, along with linebacker Kyree Anderson and wide receiver Christian Jourdain, to talk expectations, roster depth, and why the Lions believe this is their year to make noise.

Coach Dolezel said lifting the postseason restrictions from the transition period has recharged the program’s energy. “We’ve won national championships at every level. Why not us again?” he said.

Anderson and Jourdain echoed that confidence. The team’s chemistry is growing, new recruits are fitting in fast, and competition on both sides of the ball is heating up in practice. “Iron sharpens iron,” said Jourdain.

The Lions open the season with a big test on the road against SMU on August 30, followed by a trip to Florida State. The early schedule is no cakewalk, but Dolezel sees it as a chance to prove the team belongs. “We’ll hold our own,” he said.

Staff changes, new faces on defense, and high expectations for special teams are all part of the mix heading into camp. But according to Dolezel, this is the most complete the team has felt since he took the helm — and the players are ready to take the next step.
News
Charlie Chitwood
Long-time East Texas sportscaster Charles S. “Charlie” Chitwood of Jefferson, Texas is 88.9 KETR’s play-by-play voice for Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions football and basketball.
Jerrod Knight
Jerrod Knight oversees station programming, news and sports operations, individual and corporate development efforts, business and budget planning and execution, and technical operations.
