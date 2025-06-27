Fishing after the floods of the past month or so

Luke's guest this week is Lake Tawakoni guide Tony Pennebaker (903-474-3078). Luke and Tony discuss a trip earlier in the week for blue catfish that produced some jumbo size fish up to forty pounds. Many people think the bigger blues bite only during the cold weather months but that's not the case. Listen to Luke's weekly podcast "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends" just about everywhere podcast are found.
Luke's guest this week is Kelly Reeves, editor/publisher of the East Texas based magazine, "Life and Land" (www.lifeandland.com). The magazine covers topics that interest not only sportsmen but landowners and folks that lease hunting land as well. Click and listen to an interesting "down home" conversation between two guys that share a passion for the outdoors and the outdoor lifestyle.
Luke visits with Bill Carey (www.striperexpress.com) at Lake Texoma and discusses the striper fishing there post flood. Luke also relates a comical hog hunting tale! Listen to Luke's weekly podcast "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends" just about everywhere podcasts are found.
Larry Weishuhn (www.larryweishuhn.net) is Luke's guest again this week. Many of us think of food plots to be limited to fall but Larry explains just how beneficial summer food plots can be to wildlife. Click to listen to Luke and his good friend share some information that might help you improve the habitat for wildlife on your property.