Music
Notably Texan

Country and rock sounds merge on Texan's new record

By Matt Meinke
Published September 3, 2025 at 4:51 PM CDT
Tanner Usrey
credit: Working Holiday
Tanner Usrey

Singer, songwriter and guitarist Tanner Usrey (pronounced like "bus") just released his latest album These Days on Atlantic Records. This solid collection of tunes highlights the Prosper native's strong writing and refined vocal skills, and ranges from party vibes to tender love songs. Notably Texan caught up with Usrey between he and his band's tour schedule to discuss the new album, life on the road, and the exposure of his songs on shows like Fire Country, Landman and Yellowstone.

Tanner Usrey interviewed by Matt Meinke on Notably Texan (Original air date Aug. 27, 2025)

His entire These Days album is available for streaming on Spotify and Youtube:

You can find more about the artist at his website, and learn about tons of talented musicians like Tanner from the Lone Star State weekdays 11am-2pm during Notably Texan on KETR.

Matt Meinke
Born in Dallas, Texas, Matt moved to the Sulphur Springs area in 1990 and settled in Commerce shortly thereafter. Having dreamed of working in radio since childhood, he began working at KETR while taking Radio-Television courses at Texas A&M University-Commerce in 1993. Matt has transitioned from a part-time worker and pupil of KETR, to the station’s Chief Announcer/Producer and supervisor of student broadcasters. A familiar voice of 88-9 KETR, Matt has hosted such shows as The Late Nite Lion, and can currently be heard as host of Notably Texan.
