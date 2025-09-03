Country and rock sounds merge on Texan's new record

Singer, songwriter and guitarist Tanner Usrey (pronounced like "bus") just released his latest album These Days on Atlantic Records. This solid collection of tunes highlights the Prosper native's strong writing and refined vocal skills, and ranges from party vibes to tender love songs. Notably Texan caught up with Usrey between he and his band's tour schedule to discuss the new album, life on the road, and the exposure of his songs on shows like Fire Country, Landman and Yellowstone.

Tanner Usrey interviewed by Matt Meinke on Notably Texan (Original air date Aug. 27, 2025) Listen • 15:21

His entire These Days album is available for streaming on Spotify and Youtube:

You can find more about the artist at his website