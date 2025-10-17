Bow season, deer blinds, and more

The opener of the general deer season is only weeks ago. Luke's good friend Larry Weishuhn joins us today for a discussion on antler rattling. To learn more about Luke visit his site www.catfishradio.org or check out his weekly podcast "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends".
Luke has a special show for us today! Two of Luke's best friends, Edgar Cotton and his son David traveled across the Red River to hunt bear at the Choctaw Hunting Lodge (www.choctawhuntinglodge.com) in southeast Oklahoma. Both were able to take bears from the same blind late in the afternoon on opening day of bear season. Click to hear David relate the hunt!
Luke's friend Jeff Rice joins the show today and the two discuss how the TV show "A Sportsman's Life" with Jeff, Luke and Larry Weishuhn began. "Real world outdoors" is the best way to describe the weekly show. The hosts tell it like it happens and give tips along the way that can be useful to the viewer. A SPORTSMANS LIFE is on YouTube as well as Carbon Tv www.carbontv.com