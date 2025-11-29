Tigers' Season Ends in Thrilling, Heartbreaking Loss to Grandview, 49-48

The Commerce Tigers' playoff run ended in a dramatic and agonizing 49-48 loss to the Grandview Zebras, a game marred by a four-hour lightning delay and capped by an unsuccessful two-point conversion attempt in the final seconds.

The prolific Tiger offense, led by junior quarterback Aiden Brown (who was 8 of 17 passing for 281 yards and 3 touchdowns, while adding 110 yards and 2 touchdowns on 12 carries), wasted no time in scoring. Commerce marched unchecked down the field to take an early 7-0 lead on a six-yard run by Brown. The Zebras answered quickly, completing a nine-play drive that ended with a six-yard scamper by Briggs Jentsch, his first of three short touchdown runs on the night.

Momentum then swung as Brown threw a pick-6 to Grandview's Aiden Hill, who returned the interception 55 yards for a 14-7 Grandview lead with 1:56 left in the first quarter. Commerce responded immediately. A 60-yard catch by senior Wyatt Marker set up a four-yard plunge by junior Ky'Mani Graham (who finished the night with 97 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries) to tie the game at 14. After a Grandview punt, Brown regained the lead for the Tigers with an 11-yard scamper, making it 21-14.

The Tigers drove to the Grandview 24-yard line when lightning struck at 7:50 PM, delaying the game until 11:54 PM. When play finally resumed, the Tigers extended their lead to 28-14 on a 13-yard touchdown pass to senior Malik Garcia with 2:52 left in the half. Garcia was a key target all night, recording 4 catches for 71 yards and a touchdown. Grandview tried to answer, but Brown nabbed an interception to end the half.

The second half was a relentless back-and-forth battle. Grandview's senior quarterback, Mason Landers (who was 9 of 16 passing for 126 yards and an interception, while rushing for 144 yards and 2 touchdowns on 21 carries), led a 60-yard drive to make it 28-21. After holding Commerce to a punt, the Zebras tied the game at 28 all on a 34-yard dash by senior Bleu Hubbard (who racked up 184 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries). Grandview’s receivers were led by Brady Slinkard, who secured 3 catches for 62 yards.

Commerce regained the lead on a 22-yard toss to Garcia, but the Zebras answered with a 13-play, 70-yard drive to tie it back up at 35. The Tigers struck quickly again on a 70-yard strike to Wyatt Marker—the longest pass play of the season for Commerce, which gave Marker 2 catches for a game-high 130 yards and a touchdown—but Grandview tied it once more at 42.

Grandview took their first lead of the second half on a long 87-yard, 10-play drive, making the score 49-42 with only 52 seconds left in the game.

Starting from their own 27-yard line with 48 seconds and one timeout, the Tigers staged a furious final drive. After an incomplete pass, Brown found junior Donovan Maria (2 catches for 31 yards and a touchdown) for 18 yards, then hit Brandon Anderson for 49 yards downfield. With time ticking away, Brown threw a quick pass to Marker, who spun and broke a tackle, taking it in for a six-yard score.

At 1:20 AM, over six hours after the 7:00 PM kickoff, the Tigers made the gutsy call to go for the win. Brown took the snap and handed it to Graham, who tossed it to Maria as Brown jetted into the endzone.

With immense pressure from the Zebra defense, Maria got the pass off to Brown, but it fell short, ending the fantastic Commerce Tiger season with a one-point loss.

Grandview will advance to face Pottsboro in the regional finals next week.