The Commerce Tigers feast on Halloween

EMORY- It was all treats for the Commerce Tigers as they secured their first district championship in 24 years with a record-setting win over the Rains Wildcats, 71-6.

A fitting night for the orange and black Tigers to secure the first district crown since 2001. That was the year they won their second state championship in three years with a 14 to 11 win over La Grange.

And they still have a game left to play, finishing the regular season at home against the Purple Tigers of Mount Vernon. This could have been the game to decide the district champs, but Commerce got a little help from Malakoff, who defeated Mount Vernon 38-27. The Mount Vernon loss ended any path another team may have to take the District 7-3A crown.

The Rains Wildcats didn’t go quietly, however, as they held Commerce to just one score for most of the first half. But the flood gates burst open when Commerce’s Brandon Anderson blocked an extra point kick that would have tied the game at 7 in the second quarter and ran it back for two points to give Commerce a 9-6 lead with 5:16 left in the half.

The Tiger offense then began collecting points like a kid collecting candy on Halloween.

Donovan Maria had opened the scoring for Commerce, catching a 30 yard pass from Aiden Brown on a scoring opportunity created on a fumble recovery by Jordan Walker in Wildcat territory. Then after the 2-point return by Anderson, Brown hit Malik Garcia on a deep post for 63 yards and Ky’Mani Graham punched it in for a five yard score after Garcia kept the drive alive by catching a 23 yard pass on 3rd down and 23. The score was 23-6 at the half.

The second half was all treats for the Tigers. Brown scored on runs of 19 yards, 40 yards, and 9 yards. He also threw a 56 yard score to Garcia. Jayce Raye scored on runs of 8 and 34 yards. Xzavier Hassell also scored on a 67 yard interception return.

The Tiger defense had five total takeaways. Jordan Walker, Tyler Orso, and the Tigers' special teams recovered fumbles and Garcia had an interception in addition to Hassell’s pick.

With 600 yards of total offense, the Commerce goodie bag was filled to the top. The 71 points set a school record for scoring in a game that’s stood since 1995 (a year Commerce made the state title game, falling to Sealy). The record was 64 points in a game, which the Tigers had matched the previous two weeks in wins over Mineola and Eustace. The record was broken when Johnathan Martinez kicked an extra point to give Commerce 65, and was subsequently shattered on the 34 yard run by Raye.

Aiden Brown had his best passing game of the season, going 13-of-23 for 311 yards, 3 touchdowns, and an interception. He also ran for 156 yards and three scores on 11 carries.

Malik Garcia and Donovan Maria led Commerce receivers. Garcia had six catches for 162 yards and two touchdowns and Maria caught five passes for 127 yards and a score.

Ky’Mani Graham had 9 runs for 52 yards and a score and Jayce Raye had 56 yards and two scores on three carries.

The Commerce Tigers aim to go undefeated in district as they host the Purple Tigers of Mount Vernon next week, but had secured the district crown regardless of the outcome of that game. They will face the #4 seed from District 8-3A, which is undecided until next week, but will likely be either the Jefferson Bulldogs or the Tatum Eagles.

Kick-off for next week’s game is set for 7:30 at Tigers Stadium in Commerce. KETR’s coverage begins at 6pm with Terry Bennett on Sideline to Sideline and The Big Friday Night Scoreboard Show preview with Preston Norris and Ryan Fulkerson. Live pregame from the field begins at 7pm with Kevin Jefferies and Brian Ball. The Big Friday Night Scoreboard Show continues after the game until all the area finals are reported.

Commerce Tigers games can be heard on 88.9FM or by clicking the ‘Play’ button above for KETR’s live stream.