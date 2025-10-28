Commerce Tigers climb to No. 7 in state Class 3A Division I rankings

After a 64-0 shutout of Eustace, the Commerce Tigers have climbed to No. 7 in the state in Class 3A Division I, according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. The Tigers are now 6-1 overall and 4-0 in district play, continuing a dominant mid-season stretch that’s drawing attention statewide.

Commerce’s rise has been powered by consistent, high-scoring performances on both sides of the ball. In recent weeks the Tigers have notched wins of 51-13 over Winnsboro, 50-31 against Malakoff, and most recently the 64-0 rout of Eustace. Their only loss came early in the season, a narrow 55-49 defeat to Edgewood on August 29.

The team will host Emory Rains on October 31 and close the regular season at home against Mount Vernon on November 7, both key district matchups that could decide playoff seeding.

Commerce’s top-ten ranking underscores a turnaround from recent seasons — the program finished 5-6 last year — and shows how far the Tigers have come under renewed leadership and momentum. Fans are encouraged to show up and cheer the Tigers through the home stretch, or tune in live.

Fans can listen to every Commerce Tigers Varsity Football game exclusively on 88.9 KETR, the home for local sports coverage across Northeast Texas.

For statewide rankings and full standings, visit TexasFootball.com.

