Tigers Claw Past Bearcats for Area Title

In a nail-biting showdown that came down to the final tick of the clock, the Commerce Tigers showcased their grit, outlasting the Pilot Point Bearcats to claim a 54-47 victory and the Area Championship. The win secures the Tigers a spot in the Regional Quarterfinals next week, where they will face the Grandview Zebras.

The offense for Commerce was powered by stellar performances across the board, led by junior quarterback Aiden Brown. Brown was highly efficient through the air and dynamic on the ground, completing 13 of 25 passes for 236 yards with 3 touchdowns and 1 interception, while also rushing 8 times for 83 yards and a score.

Pilot Point won the toss at Ron Poe Stadium and deferred.

The Tigers scored first, capitalizing on a short field set up by a long return. The drive culminated in a six-yard toss from Brown to senior wideout Wyatt Marker (who finished the night with 2 catches for 13 yards and 1 touchdown, along with a critical interception later in the game) to put Commerce up 7-0. Pilot Point's potent run game quickly answered, knotting the score at 7-7.

The Bearcats took advantage of a Commerce turnover on downs to briefly take a 14-7 lead. However, junior Donovan Maria answered in spectacular fashion, reeling in an amazing 64-yard catch-and-run, shedding multiple tackles on his way to the endzone and tying the game at 14-all as the first quarter expired. Maria was a key playmaker, finishing with 5 catches for 110 yards and 1 touchdown, along with 2 runs for 3 yards and a touchdown.

The second quarter saw a flurry of action. The Tiger defense held Pilot Point to a punt, with Malik Garcia set back to receive. Garcia was stood up by a gang of Bearcats at the Commerce 13 yard line for several seconds before Pilot Point was able to strip the ball and recover the fumble, much to the dismay of Commerce fans who felt the play should have been called dead well before the ball was knocked loose.

The Bearcats quickly took a 20-14 lead, but the ensuing extra point was blocked, and Garcia returned it 90 yards for a defensive two-point conversion, making the score 20-16. Senior Malik Garcia had a solid night with 3 catches for 76 yards and 1 touchdown.

The Tigers reclaimed the lead when junior running back Ky'mani Graham (who finished with an impressive 17 carries for 207 yards and 1 touchdown) broke free for a 68-yard scamper down to the one-yard line, setting up a one-yard touchdown plunge by Maria for a 24-20 advantage.

Pilot Point responded with an 11 yard score, and the exchange of blows continued. An interception thrown by Brown led to another Bearcat rushing touchdown, extending the Bearcats' lead to 34-24. Commerce closed the gap on a six play, 57 yard drive capped by a two yard dive by Brown to make it 34-31 Pilot Point with 1:14 left in the half, and the Tigers forced a fumble on the Bearcats’ first play, but could not turn that into points, leaving the score 34-31 Bearcats at the half.

Second Half Showdown

The Bearcats extended their lead to 41-31 early in the second half after a fake punt kept their drive alive. But the momentum shifted quickly. Brown scored his second rushing touchdown on an 18-yard run, followed by the defense forcing a punt.

Then came the run of the night: Graham broke at least a half dozen tackles on an incredible 63-yard touchdown run, fighting through multiple defenders to break free. A successful two-point conversion pass to Garcia gave Commerce a 46-41 lead. Graham’s only misstep was a fumble that was recovered by Pilot Point late in the game, a rare blemish on an otherwise dominating performance.

Pilot Point wrestled the lead back, 47-46, but Brown found Garcia on the sideline for a leaping 46-yard catch-and-run touchdown, leaving the Bearcats in the dust. The successful conversion gave Commerce the final lead, 54-47.

The game's closing moments were fraught with drama. A Bearcats' chance to tie was snuffed out when senior Wyatt Marker came down with a critical interception at the one yard line with 1:16 remaining. Commerce worked it out to the 5 yard line and with 14 seconds left and facing a fourth down, decided to take the snap, run as much time off the clock as possible, and take the safety.

Brown took the snap and began evading tacklers in the endzone. A penalty flag flew. A run lane opened and Brown went for the first down, but came up short.

The call was holding on Commerce. A penalty Pilot Point declined, which gave them the ball at Commerce’s five yard line with four seconds left in the game.



Commerce looked for a run from a dominating Bearcat ground game…but Evans instead looked to pass. He fired a laser to his receiver, but the Commerce defense closed on the ball and knocked it as time expired, sealing the dramatic 54-47 victory.

The Commerce Tigers now advance to face the Grandview Zebras next week in the Regional Quarterfinals.

Notable Offensive Performances

· Aiden Brown (QB): Completed 13 of 25 passing for 236 yards with 3 touchdowns and 1 interception, and rushed 8 times for 83 yards and a touchdown. A truly dual-threat performance that anchored the victory.

· Ky'mani Graham (RB): Ran for over 200 yards, finishing with 17 carries for 207 yards and 1 touchdown. His 63-yard touchdown run was a game-changing display of power and determination.

· Donovan Maria (WR/RB): A versatile threat with 5 catches for 110 yards and 1 touchdown, including a massive 64-yard score, and added a short rushing touchdown (2 runs for 3 yards and a touchdown).

· Malik Garcia (WR): Contributed significantly in the passing game with 3 catches for 76 yards and 1 touchdown, including the game-winning 46-yard score.